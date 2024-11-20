An arrest warrant has been issued for several social media influencers, including Yasin Obuz, Mesut Can Eray, Cenk Pekkan, Ünal Orhan, Özgür Yağan, Kerem Gülsoy and Özcan Acar, as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal betting advertisements and promotions. The inquiry is being led by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, which is focusing on the role of these influencers in promoting illegal gambling activities.

The investigation revealed that Yasin Obuz, a well-known figure from the TV programs "Survivor" and "Masterchef," had been using his platform to advertise illegal betting and gambling websites. Obuz, who has nearly 1 million followers on Instagram, shared content that promoted three different illegal gambling sites. These actions are part of a broader effort by the authorities to crack down on illegal betting and gambling promotion through social media.

As the investigation deepens, an arrest warrant has been issued for the influencers involved in the promotion of these illegal sites. In addition to Obuz, Mesut Can Eray, Cenk Pekkan, Ünal Orhan, Özgür Yağan, Kerem Gülsoy and Özcan Acar are all facing legal action. In the same investigation, four individuals, including singer Serdar Ortaç and comedian Mehmet Ali Erbil, were released under judicial control. Both Ortaç and Erbil have been placed under house arrest.

Additionally, 12 suspects have been detained, and arrest warrants have been issued for several influencers, including Aydoğan Duru, Ramiz Nurçin, Umut Karahan, Batuhan Karadeniz, Cenk Pekkan and Ünal Orhan, who are believed to be abroad.