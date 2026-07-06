Soilless farming is continuing to attract young entrepreneurs in Türkiye, offering significant advantages through water conservation, higher efficiency and year-round production.

Two producers operating in Istanbul's Silivri district say the growing cultivation method has enabled them to expand production while preparing for larger investments as demand for fresh produce increases.

23-year-old entrepreneur Yiğit Emre Solhan entered agriculture after studying digital marketing in Poland. He told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he and his brother began researching the sector in 2021 before launching production the following year on leased land in Silivri.

After nearly a year of construction, the facility now grows eight different products, with production tailored to customer demand.

"We mainly focus on Mediterranean and niche products," Solhan said. "We produce basil, arugula, garden cress, red oak leaf lettuce, and beetroot. We are also conducting research and development on the Çengelköy cucumber."

Most of the company's produce is supplied to hotels and restaurants, particularly in Istanbul's Nişantaşı and Beyoğlu districts, while orders are also delivered to customers outside the city.

Although the business currently serves the domestic market, Solhan said exports remain a long-term goal.

"We definitely have export ambitions, but our current production capacity is still too limited," he said. "I want to expand production and represent my country in markets such as Europe and Africa."

Solhan said technology plays a vital role in soilless farming. Operating on a 4,000-square-meter (43,000 square feet) site equipped with climate-control, heating, and cooling systems, the company is able to produce crops throughout the year.

He also highlighted the environmental benefits of the system, saying it uses significantly less water than conventional farming while reducing labor costs.

"The amount of water we use per square meter is much lower than in conventional farming," Solhan said. "We can harvest more products with fewer workers and operate more efficiently."

He added that soilless farming requires fewer agricultural chemicals and is likely to become increasingly important as global water resources continue to decline.

Encouraging other young entrepreneurs to explore the sector, Solhan stressed the importance of conducting thorough market research and feasibility studies before making investments.

Another producer in Silivri, Aras Erman, said his company currently operates a 13,000-square-meter indoor soilless farming facility after expanding from an initial 5,000-square-meter investment launched in 2022.

A new 6,000-square-meter greenhouse under construction will increase the company's total production area to nearly 19,000 square meters, allowing it to meet growing demand.

Erman said he chose Silivri because producing close to Istanbul reduces transportation costs and enables faster deliveries to major supermarket chains.

He identified water conservation and labor efficiency as the biggest advantages of soilless farming, noting that water consumption is roughly one-tenth of that required in conventional agriculture.

Erman also said pesticides are not used during production because the soil-free system eliminates weeds and similar problems, helping produce healthier crops.

The facility grows 12 to 13 products, including lettuce, Mediterranean greens, basil, mint, parsley, arugula, and garden cress, all produced using domestic resources and sold primarily through large supermarket chains in the domestic market.

Looking ahead, Erman said declining water resources are expected to accelerate the expansion of soilless farming in both Türkiye and around the world.

"Water shortages are one of agriculture's biggest challenges," he said. "Soilless farming offers an important solution."

He added that the company plans to continue expanding after completing its new greenhouse, saying current production is already struggling to meet customer demand.