Nestled in the picturesque Adapazarı district of Sakarya, the lavender garden has opened its doors, enchanting visitors with its serene ambiance, the hum of busy bees, steaming cups of samovar tea and captivating visual wonders.

The garden's owner, Burak Görgülü, has transformed the space into a mesmerizing oasis adorned with captivating elements like photo booths and engaging activities. A billboard graces the entrance, kindly requesting visitors, "It is forbidden to bring stress here."

Görgülü, warmly greeting guests within the garden's bounds, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that his dream came to fruition in 2019 when he succumbed to the allure of purple beauty and unveiled the lavender garden to the public.

A visitor passing through the fields of lavender in Sakarya, Türkiye, June 14, 2023. (AA Photo)

Speaking about the lavender season, which typically extends until mid-July, Görgülü expressed: "Many people eagerly wait for this time to capture the essence of their special occasions. Even though the season has just begun, there is tremendous interest from individuals across Sakarya and beyond. We anticipate a significant surge in footfall throughout the season."

Emphasizing the garden's ethos, Görgülü mentioned the sign board prominently displayed at the entrance, "It is forbidden to bring stress here." He remarked, "Everyone who steps in this haven departs with a smile. They express their gratitude for providing such a delightful sanctuary. Witnessing their happiness brings us immeasurable joy. Our visitors can leave this place feeling content and at peace. We offer an array of lavender products, all-natural and sourced from our garden. They can acquire lavender oil, hydrosol, soap, cologne and even bundles."

Buğra Uluergüven, who visited the garden with his band to shoot music videos, shared their motive for choosing this location. "We were searching for a stunning venue with a serene ambiance and decided to opt for the lavender garden," he said.

Another visitor, Gamze Kocaeli, learned about the lavender garden through social media. "When we saw the photos, we were captivated by its beauty," she said. "We captured some wonderful memories with our children. We truly enjoyed our time here."

The lavender garden in Adapazarı continues to enthrall individuals with its tranquil allure. With its fragrant lavender blooms, picturesque settings and welcoming atmosphere, it promises a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life, leaving visitors enchanted and rejuvenated.