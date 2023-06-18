Spanish aid workers who had previously joined efforts to assist the survivors of the early February earthquake have returned to Hatay recently experiencing emotional moments between thousands of graves of individuals who tragically lost their lives in the powerful pair of tremors.

On behalf of the charity organization Olvidados, Spaniards Teressa, Olga and Hügo delivered aid to Hatay, the province that was greatly impacted by the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes.

As they traveled from Reyhanlı district to Antakya, the Spanish aid workers made a stop at the earthquake cemetery in the Narlıca neighborhood to pay their respects and offer prayers, Ihlas News Agency (IHA) reported Sunday.

Teressa, in particular, had an emotional and challenging experience at the cemetery. Among the sea of graves, a reminder of the "disaster of the century," she found solace in the comforting embrace of her friend Olga.

Mahmut Güllü, who served as a guide to the Spanish convoy, said, "They came a couple of weeks after the earthquake and we met through the work. I also guide our guests. They stayed here for a couple of months delivering the aid. They tour the tents one by one, striving to fulfill any unmet needs."

Güllü explained that the aid workers had returned to Spain for a period of time before coming back to Hatay. He mentioned that the group is actively gathering supplies for families they have identified as being in need.

"While we were on our way to Antakya, they noticed the cemetery and requested to stop and pray. Once again, I extend my gratitude to Teressa, Olga and my brother Hügo. I sincerely assure you that they are no different from us," Güllü said.