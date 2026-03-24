During the four-day Eid al-Fitr holiday, traffic accidents surged across Türkiye, with cars accounting for the majority of incidents and speeding emerging as the leading driver fault, according to data released by the Ministry of Interior on Tuesday.

A total of 2,753 traffic accidents were recorded nationwide, resulting in 31 fatalities and 4,861 injuries. Analysis of accident reports compiled from the General Directorate of Security and the Gendarmerie General Command highlights the prevalence of cars in both accident involvement and fatalities.

Cars represented 62.6% of vehicles involved and were linked to 61.3% of deaths, with 19 fatalities. Motorcycles caused one death, pickup trucks eight, buses two and minibuses one.

Driver faults totaled 3,115, with speeding accounting for 1,466 cases, representing 47% of all infractions. Other leading causes included failure to yield 496 cases, lane and turning violations 443, rear-end collisions 328, and red light violations 42.

Fatalities were concentrated in key provinces, with Istanbul recording five deaths. Giresun and Nevşehir each reported three, while Bursa, Eskişehir, Konya, Adana, Mersin, Muğla, Isparta, and Tokat recorded two each. Kastamonu, Sakarya, Yozgat, and Denizli each reported one fatality.

Accidents were most frequent between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., accounting for 41.5% of all incidents. However, fatalities peaked during early morning hours, with 41.9% of deaths occurring between midnight and 8 a.m.