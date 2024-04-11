A well-meaning Spider-Man's mistaken identity caused a stir and led to police intervention during Eid prayer at a local mosque in the quake-hit Iskenderun district of southern Hatay province early Wednesday morning.

After setting out from Izmir, Ayaz Koç planned to travel to 81 cities in his Spider-Man costume on a mission of cheer following the tragic earthquakes that hit Türkiye's southern provinces last year.

He arrived in Hatay last week as the 32nd city and performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer at Kaptan Pasha Mosque Wednesday morning in his full costume – mask and all.

Ayaz Koç, dressed as Spider-Man, performs the Eid prayer in quake-hit Hatay, southern Türkiye, April 10, 2024. (DHA Photo)

Unfamiliar with the quest of kindness, the disguised man caused unease and shocked the other worshippers, who worried his masked attire indicated more nefarious intentions.

After receiving complaints, Koç was escorted out of the mosque by police officers, who arrived after being called to the scene.

However, it was soon revealed as a misunderstanding.

Koç explained his project to the police and was later released.

A girl kisses Ayaz Koç, dressed as Spider-Man, Osmaniye, southern Türkiye, March 30, 2024. (AA Photo)

A mission to spread smiles

Koç bought a Spider-Man costume and hit the road days after massive earthquakes struck last year. He was on a mission to do something to help support those affected by the disaster.

"I set out two days after the earthquakes. I stayed in five cities. A container home was assigned to me in Diyarbakır. I prepared programs for the children there and helped them play games. I cooked meals for the earthquake victims. I also participated in search and rescue efforts," he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Ayaz Koç, dressed as Spider-Man, holds a sign reading: "Famous local Spider-Man from Izmir, traveling to 81 cities, ready visit the towns affected by the earthquakes," set out from his hometown of Izmir to support families affected by last year's massive earthquakes, Izmir, Türkiye, March 30, 2024. (AA Photo)

During his stopover in nearby Osmaniye in March, he explained: "I always wondered if I could travel around Türkiye and be a hope for people. I feel like I am an example for children, the elderly, adults, young people and tradespeople in the cities I visit. The people of Osmaniye welcomed me warmly. Everyone welcomed me in a friendly way."

Over the past year, Koç said he has learned many life lessons. "Do not give up. As a young person, I have been on the road for 126 days. I chat with shopkeepers wherever I go. I go to parks and schools. I hug the children there. Please do not give up on your dreams," he advised.