A spike in respiratory tract infections has hit Türkiye, Dr. Ismail Balık, head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Ankara University's Faculty of Medicine, noted Saturday, adding that the sharp increase is typical during the shift from winter to spring – and not a new pandemic.

Speaking with an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent, Balık said that there is always an increase in viral infections that cause upper respiratory tract diseases in the spring months when the weather can suddenly shift between hot and cold temperatures.

"There has been a significant increase in respiratory tract infections recently, but this is not an epidemic. We have this during the period of (weather) transition for many years in our country," Balık underlined.

The doctor also noted that these infections were not prevalent during the pandemic due to extensive face mask use. He explained that the discontinuation of the pandemic measures last year, combined with the fact that the immune system may have forgotten about the viruses during the two-year period, has led to a rapid increase in viral infections.

"Currently, the most frequent infections we see are influenza (flu), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), rhinovirus, adenovirus and COVID-19. There has been an increase of approximately 20% in outpatient clinic applications in our hospital recently," he explained.

However, the best way for individuals to protect themselves from infection is to distance themselves from anyone who is sick or showing symptoms, Balık suggested.

Pointing out that prolonged symptoms or illness may cause concern, Balık emphasized that these types of infections are overcome much slower by people with underlying diseases, smokers or those who lead an unhealthy lifestyle.

Likewise, some respiratory tract infections can cause symptoms that linger, Balık noted, saying that for example, RSV can cause long-term cough.

Touching upon the coronavirus, he also explained that testing for COVID-19 infections has dropped because many people do not go in for tests. ''However, we have medicines for this disease. If it occurs and the person is tested, the spread of the infection can be treated. In this way, especially prolonged symptoms can be prevented,'' Balık added.

Balık additionally noted that complications such as sinusitis and bronchitis due to respiratory tract infections can develop, which leads to long-lasting symptoms. He advised people with such symptoms to visit their doctor again so that treatment can be rearranged accordingly.

The doctor, however, pointed out that generally a decrease in respiratory tract infections is expected starting in mid-May.