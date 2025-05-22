The Lake Van basin, located in eastern Türkiye, contains one-fifth of Türkiye's wetlands, where 215 bird species can be observed, and this year, thanks to increased rainfall, the birds find it easier to feed and reproduce.

The basin is one of the preferred research areas for scientists studying ornithology. It is home to delicate species such as flamingos, swans, northern lapwings, stilts, black-winged stilts, herons, ringed plovers and the sacre bee-eater. Located along migratory bird routes, the region allows observation of different bird species throughout the year, and festivals are organized annually to promote the area globally.

The Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks takes necessary measures to ensure birds can feed without difficulties, protect their natural habitats and breed comfortably in the wetlands of the region.

Lokman Aslan, head of the Wildlife Protection and Rehabilitation Center at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University (Van YYÜ), emphasized the richness of wildlife in the area: "The Lake Van basin constitutes one-fifth of Türkiye’s wetlands, which is why there is a high diversity of aquatic and terrestrial wildlife. Wildlife animals are like meteorologists; if food and safety are available and the season and climate are suitable, they settle in that area."

He continued: "Due to rainy springs in the last two years, the variety of wildlife coming to the Lake Van basin to reproduce has increased. If we do not burn our reed beds, which have recently sometimes been set on fire consciously or unconsciously, there would be fewer problems. Sometimes human-related fires such as barbecues or cigarette butts have caused these fires. People who want to go on nature trips during this season must avoid disturbing the young animals."

"If they see an animal in a nest or a stray wild animal, they should not interfere because if it is a young one, the mother is nearby. This is important both for their own safety and to prevent disrupting the ecological balance and wildlife. People need to be very careful while walking in nature, should have knowledge about the area’s nature, and refrain from disturbing wildlife," he said.

Aslan furthermore continued: "The wildlife population in the Lake Van basin has increased. This includes reptiles, birds, mammals and aquatic animals. Spring means reproduction and multiplication. Some animals come here specifically to breed. If you disturb partridges, eagles or other birds by destroying their nests, they will not return to places they do not see as safe. This doesn’t just last a year; a bird takes at least five years to build a nest and settle in a safe place. Scaring them causes delays of five years in nesting. Even if the climate and environment are suitable and everything is favorable for ecological and biodiversity growth, it is our duty not to disrupt this environment and to protect natural life.”