Beekeepers in Diyarbakir, southeastern Türkiye, postponed their migration to the highlands to June when the plains are filled with flowers due to spring rains.

Hosting beekeepers from different regions during spring with its rich vegetation, Diyarbakir pleased beekeepers with the rains in April and May.

Beekeepers, who had not achieved the desired yield in previous years due to hot weather and drought, did not yet migrate to the highlands this year because the plains were filled with flowers due to spring rains.

Benefiting from the colorful flowers in the plains to increase productivity, beekeepers will set off to the highlands in June.

Mehmet Sıddık Çağrıbay, one of the beekeepers who brought their bees from Bingöl to Diyarbakir and is waiting for next month to migrate to the highlands, told an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent that he has been following the trail of flowers for 15 years to produce quality honey.

Çağrıbay stated that spring rains significantly contributed to beekeeping, noting that this way, plants remained alive for a long time, flowers stayed fresh and bees could feed.

Çağrıbay said: "Without rain, there is no pollen. The more pollen there is, the more larvae there are, the stronger the bee becomes, and there is productivity. This year, it will be good for bees since it rained. If it continues like this, we will be satisfied with flower honey this year."

Mehmet Gümüş, who is engaged in beekeeping in the region, said that they took their bees to Adana in the winter months to feed on orange blossom and came to Diyarbakir in the spring.

Stating that traveling beekeepers prefer places with abundant plant diversity, Gümüş said: "When there are no rains, our bees weaken. This year, the positive course of seasonal rains affected both colony richness and honey yield of bees. There are many flower species in Diyarbakir due to the rains. This brings honey. If there is no pollen, there is no honey. We are doing well seasonally."

Gümüş, expressing that the journey to the highlands has changed this year, said, "It has a benefit for beekeepers even for a day."

"Bees can find plenty of pollen"

Professor Dr. Ali Satar, Head of the Department of Zoology at Dicle University Faculty of Science, said that Diyarbakir is rich in plant diversity with its Dicle Valley, Hevsel Gardens and other natural beauties.

Satar pointed out that seasonal changes affect all living things, including bees. In recent years, especially with the increase in temperature, the flowering period has become very short.

Stating that this year, the flowering period has been extended with the rains, Satar said: "This has become important in beekeeping, and honey production has started to increase. Therefore, when bees go out, they can find plenty of pollen from various plants. Beekeepers generally migrate to cooler areas with flowering plants when the weather warms up. The extension of the period benefited beekeepers. A good harvest is expected in honey. Bees will be stronger as they find food."