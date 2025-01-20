A tragic incident in the southeastern province of Hakkari has brought attention back to the ongoing debates over stray dogs in Türkiye.

On Sunday, 12-year-old Eslem Teker was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while walking in an empty field along the Ipek Yolu in Yüksekova district. Bystanders who witnessed the attack called emergency services and paramedics rushed to the scene. Despite immediate treatment at the Yüksekova State Hospital, Teker succumbed to her injuries.

The young girl's family, who were waiting at the hospital, were overwhelmed with grief, with some relatives reportedly suffering nervous breakdowns.

Following the attack, authorities conducted a search of the neighborhood and surrounding streets to capture stray dogs. Some dogs were tranquilized and transported to the municipal Animal Care Center.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that an official investigation has been launched, and a chief inspector has been appointed to investigate the incident.

“We are mourning the indescribable loss of Eslem Teker,” Yerlikaya wrote on social media. “Our ministry immediately assigned a chief inspector to the case, and investigations started. We wish Eslem Teker eternal peace and extend our condolences to her family.”

Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş also expressed her condolences, stating: “We pray for Eslem Teker’s soul and wish strength to her grieving family. As the Ministry of Family and Social Services, we stand by her family to provide all necessary support.”

In a statement, Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin shared his sorrow over the tragedy. "As the education community, we deeply mourn this loss and hope that such incidents never happen again. We pray for Eslem's soul and offer our condolences to her family, friends and loved ones.”