In Mersin, southern Türkiye, buildings adorned with works by renowned artists on their exterior walls are bringing visual vibrancy to the neighborhoods.

Under the “Facade Arrangement Project on Boulevards, Streets, and Avenues,” launched by Toroslar Municipality in 2017, work began on buildings in the Akbelen and Güneykent neighborhoods whose paint was peeling and exteriors were deteriorating.

As part of the project, artist Nazife Bilgin Hazar reproduced the works of famous painters such as Halil Paşa, Ibrahim Çallı, Vincent Van Gogh, Osman Hamdi Bey, Pablo Picasso, Neşet Günal, Salvador Dali, Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, Pierre Auguste Renoir, Leonardo da Vinci, Johannes Vermeer and Paula Rego on the designated buildings.

Hazar painted iconic pieces, including Osman Hamdi Bey’s "The Tortoise Trainer," Frida Kahlo’s "Me and My Monkey," Vincent van Gogh’s portrait and "Starry Night," and Leonardo da Vinci’s "Mona Lisa," transforming many previously unattractive building exteriors into visually striking structures.

After the paintings, the colorful neighborhood buildings have quickly become a symbol of the city.

These “painted buildings” offer visual appeal not only for residents but also for visitors to the city. Artist Nazife Bilgin Hazar said the project was designed to bring art closer to the public.

Buildings featuring Johannes Vermeer’s "Girl with a Pearl Earring" and a portrait of Frida Kahlo, Mersin, Türkiye, March 25, 2026. (AA Photo)

Emphasizing the effort behind the works, Hazar said, “This has become like an open-air art museum. Because the buildings are side by side, walking through the area feels like touring a museum. The project has gained significant attention and still appears on social media. It was truly a successful initiative.”

Hazar added that painting the building exteriors not only improved the neighborhood’s appearance but also contributed to promoting the city.

She also noted that it is gratifying to see the works continue to be appreciated after all these years: “People have come from across the country to see these works. They still come to take photos and videos. This makes me happy. These works have become a symbol of Mersin and continue to attract attention even nine years later.”

Süleyman Sabah, a resident of the Güneykent neighborhood, said they are pleased to live in a beautiful area.

Describing the colorful buildings as a positive development, Sabah added: “We are happy with the project. If it expands to other neighborhoods, it will be even better. People should come and see. I hope every part of Mersin becomes like this.”

Osman Sarmalı also stated that the buildings featuring famous artworks on their facades have become a defining symbol of both the neighborhoods and the city of Mersin.