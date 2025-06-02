A large-scale strike involving nearly 23,000 workers employed in subsidiaries of the Izmir Metropolitan Municipality has entered its fourth day, severely disrupting municipal services across the city in western Türkiye. The labor action, initiated on May 29 after the collapse of collective bargaining talks between the municipality and the DISK Genel-Iş Union, has halted critical services such as garbage collection, public transportation, park maintenance and operations at childcare centers and soup kitchens.

The strike primarily affects workers at key municipal companies, including IZELMAN, IZENERJI and Egeşehir. These employees provide essential services to Izmir’s residents and visitors and their walkout has caused significant inconveniences and health concerns throughout the city.

One of the most visible impacts of the strike has been the rapid accumulation of garbage in several prominent neighborhoods, notably Alsancak, Kıbrıs Şehitleri Street in Konak and the Kordon promenade, all areas frequented by both local residents and tourists. With waste collection services suspended, overflowing trash bins and piles of uncollected garbage have begun to mar the cityscape and emit unpleasant odors.

Local business owners and residents voiced their frustration with the deteriorating sanitation. Orhan Özütürk, a longtime resident of Alsancak, commented, “The smell is terrible, and it’s very disappointing to see Izmir, often called the pearl of Türkiye, in this condition just days before the holiday season. This is a major tourist area, and this situation does not reflect well on our city.”

Similarly, shopkeepers and restaurateurs expressed concern that the garbage and foul smell would drive customers away, potentially causing lasting damage to their businesses. A local cafe owner said, “We rely heavily on tourism and foot traffic, especially during this time of year. The strike is hurting us all.”

Public transportation services, another crucial municipal function, have also been significantly affected. With many transit workers participating in the strike, bus services have been reduced, leading to longer waiting times and overcrowding at stops. Commuters expressed dissatisfaction with the decreased frequency of buses and the resulting inconvenience.

Gülay Özütürk, a resident dependent on public transit, described the situation as “filthy and disgraceful,” citing the challenges of getting to work and other daily activities without reliable transportation. “The buses are fewer, the stops are crowded and it’s made our lives harder,” she said.

The strike’s effects extend beyond garbage and transit. Services provided by municipal parks, childcare centers, soup kitchens and slaughterhouses have also been disrupted. These interruptions pose additional risks to vulnerable populations who depend on such services for daily sustenance and care.

Izmir Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Cemil Tugay, from the municipality governed by the Republican People’s Party (CHP), personally intervened by visiting the affected areas late at night. Wearing gloves, he joined non-striking municipal workers to collect garbage – an act demonstrating his commitment to resolving the crisis.

This hands-on approach, however, led to a tense confrontation with Ercan Gül, head of the DISK Genel-Iş Branch No. 2, who attempted to block the mayor from removing trash. Mayor Tugay confronted Gül, saying firmly, “You have no right to prevent garbage collection. This garbage will be removed because the city cannot function healthily with waste piling up on its streets. Are you here to protect your livelihood or to create chaos by keeping garbage here?”

Gül responded, “We are fighting for our livelihood. That is our only purpose.” Local business owners witnessing the dispute voiced their frustration with the union's tactics. “We are business owners; we don’t want garbage here,” they said, urging the strike’s disruption to end.

Mayor Tugay continued collecting trash alongside workers, emphasizing that “I am doing the job you are supposed to do.” Mayor Tugay publicly criticized the strike and union leadership in a statement posted on the social media platform X. He described the strike as unjustified and harmful to Izmir’s residents, saying:

“The DISK Genel-Iş Union is persisting with a strike that lacks reasonable justification. It disrupts daily life, risks public health and subjects workers and officials trying to maintain services to threats and harassment. I will never bow to this pressure.”

Calling for public support, Tugay urged citizens to remain patient and cooperate by sharing vehicles and keeping the environment clean during the strike period, saying, “The strike will end one way or another. We will act within the law, and we are responsible for doing what is necessary for Izmir.”

As the strike continues, there is no announced timeline for resolution and both city officials and union leaders remain at an impasse. Union representatives insist that negotiations must continue to meet demands for improved wages and working conditions.

Meanwhile, residents, business owners and tourists express increasing concern about sanitation, public health and mobility in the city, especially with the upcoming holiday season expected to bring a surge of visitors to Izmir.