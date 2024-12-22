Heavy snowfall is expected in Türkiye's northern and southern districts of Muş, Bitlis and Van starting from midday, the 14th Regional Directorate of Meteorology announced on Sunday.

The statement from the Regional Forecast and Early Warning Center noted: "Intermittent snowfall is expected from midday today in the northern and southern districts of Muş, Bitlis and Van. The snowfall is anticipated to subside by tonight. Across our region, especially during nighttime and morning hours, hidden icing and frost, as well as localized fog and haze, are expected to persist."

The announcement warned of various potential hazards due to the snowfall, including strong winds causing blizzards, snowdrifts, wind chill, hidden icing on mountain passes such as Tendürek, Karabet, Kuzgunkıran and Güzeldere, frost during nighttime and morning, reduced visibility, avalanche risks on steep slopes and disruptions to transportation.

Caution and preparedness are advised for those traveling on highways due to localized fog reducing visibility, hidden icing and frost caused by low temperatures, which may lead to adverse conditions.

Eastern cities in Türkiye, such as Van, Muş and Bitlis, experience colder temperatures and harsher winters due to their geographical and climatic conditions. Located at higher altitudes and surrounded by mountainous terrain, these regions often act as natural traps for cold air, causing temperatures to plummet.

Additionally, the 13th Regional Directorate of Meteorology has issued a strong rainfall warning for Elazığ, Malatya, Bingöl, Tunceli and Adıyaman. According to their statement: "Cloudy weather is expected across the region, with rain and sleet in Malatya, Adıyaman and Elazığ, while higher elevations will experience intermittent snowfall. In Tunceli and Bingöl, sleet and intermittent snowfall are anticipated. During the night and morning hours, icing and frost, along with localized fog in high-altitude areas, are likely."

"Rainfall is expected to be particularly strong in the southern and eastern parts of Elazığ, the southern and northern parts of Malatya, as well as in Tunceli, Bingöl and Adıyaman. Residents are advised to exercise caution and take necessary precautions against potential adverse conditions."

Meanwhile, in Adana, a rainy week is forecasted, according to the General Directorate of Meteorology. As winter temperatures continue to drop nationwide, rain and snow have begun impacting various regions. In Adana, a city grappling with water shortages in its reservoirs, the rain and possible snow are expected to help replenish water levels.

After overnight rainfall, Adana’s historic Taşköprü (Stone Bridge) and Merkez Mosque were adorned with picturesque views, resembling postcard-like scenes. Early morning walkers took the opportunity to capture the stunning scenery, snapping photos to commemorate the moment.

Authorities across all affected regions urge citizens to remain vigilant for potential hazards caused by heavy rainfall, snowfall and icy conditions.