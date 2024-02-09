Türkiye’s strength is based on three foundations, which include strong women, a strong family structure and a strong society, First Lady Emine Erdoğan told a conference on women’s employment.

The first lady highlighted the importance of women’s participation in the workforce, while also pointing to the importance of family bonds and a sense of community.

“I sincerely believe that as the women of these lands grow stronger, they will contribute to the solution of many problems in our country and the world,” Erdoğan told the conference at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) in Istanbul on Friday.

Saying that the fair and just inclusion of women in the workforce is a must for all countries, Emine Erdoğan noted that it greatly contributes to sustainability.

In the past two decades, Türkiye has been striving to establish extensive support mechanisms to give women a chance to equally benefit from all rights and opportunities, including education, employment and more.

“We’ve been working with all our strength to eliminate the barriers on the way of women in all spheres of the society, because we believe that we are a strong nation with our women and men,” the first lady said, adding that the goals of the Century of Türkiye can only be achieved if both walk shoulder to shoulder. This solidarity is then reflected in the production and workforce sectors.

Family and Social Policies Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, and Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan also attended the conference.