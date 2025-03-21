At Özkan Halaç Special Education Vocational School in Eskişehir, northwestern Türkiye, an 11th-grade Down syndrome student with a natural talent for rhythm was discovered during music lessons and soon became a key member of the school’s rhythm group, playing the darbuka.

Koray Alp Ataman, one of two children in his family, has drawn attention for his eagerness in lessons and ability to complete assigned tasks successfully. With the guidance of his classroom teacher, Dilek Balkan, and the support of his parents, he has made significant progress in both music and sports.

Last year, he participated in a swimming course for individuals with special needs organized by the Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports. Alongside his athletic achievements, his passion for music became increasingly evident.

Music teacher Orçun Akbulut first noticed Ataman’s rhythm skills during lessons. For the past three years, Ataman has been training with Akbulut to develop his musical abilities.

With a strong sense of rhythm, Ataman has taken on a role in his school’s rhythm group, playing the darbuka. He has also performed at various events held in the city on special occasions.

Orçun Akbulut, a music teacher at Özkan Halaç Special Education Vocational School, described Ataman as a student with exceptional musical talent.

"Koray has remarkable rhythm skills, so we included him in our rhythm group. Our school has a rhythm ensemble consisting of darbukas and drums, and Koray plays the darbuka in our group," Akbulut said.

Highlighting Ataman’s ability to instantly replicate rhythms, Akbulut emphasized his impressive sense of musical timing.

He also mentioned that Ataman enjoys wearing a suit to school, making him one of the most stylish students.

"We work with Koray on all our school events. He has been in the rhythm group for three years, and I also teach music lessons. We discover students like Koray through our music classes. We work with students in choir and oratory teams. Previously, we participated in a program at Gazi Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School," Akbulut added.

Classroom teacher Dilek Balkan also highlighted the importance of Ataman’s family support in his success, stating that his parents’ dedication has played a crucial role in his achievements.