The Ministry of Industry and Technology, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK), and the T3 Foundation continue to accept applications for the DENEYAP Türkiye Project under the “Future Technology Stars Program.”

Within the framework of the program, students across 132 DENEYAP Technology Workshops operating in 81 provinces of Türkiye will receive free technology education for 36 months. Applications can be submitted through T3 Foundation's website until March 30.

For the 2025-2026 academic year, students in fourth, fifth, eighth and ninth grade, and preparatory high school are eligible to apply. Students who successfully complete the training process will be awarded a certificate.

The workshops offer free courses in the following areas: Design and Production, Robotics and Coding, Electronics Programming and Internet of Things, Advanced Robotics, Cybersecurity, Energy Technologies, Aviation and Space Technologies, Software Technologies, Material Science and Nanotechnology, Mobile Applications, and Artificial Intelligence.

The student admission process for DENEYAP Technology Workshops consists of three stages. Eligible applicants first take an online E-Exam. Students who pass the E-Exam proceed to the Online Training and Task Completion phase. Those who complete this phase are invited to the Practical Exam. Students who successfully pass all stages earn the right to receive 36 months of free technology education.

DENEYAP Technology Workshops were launched in 2017 as a project of the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation in Istanbul. In 2018, the project was included in the Presidential 100-Day Action Program and expanded nationwide.

The program, which accepts students every two years, received 156,000 applications in 2024. This strong interest demonstrates the growing enthusiasm of Türkiye’s youth for creating technology.