The Presidential National Library continues to position itself as a key academic hub during Ramadan by offering complimentary sahur refreshments to visitors studying late into the night in Ankara.

Operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the library remains fully accessible throughout the holy month, enabling students and researchers to maintain uninterrupted study schedules during nighttime hours.

Visitors benefit not only from extended access but also from a supportive environment designed to accommodate the unique rhythms of Ramadan.

The library hosts a collection exceeding 5 million printed works and provides extensive access to digital and electronic resources, making it one of the most comprehensive research centers in the country. This breadth of content allows users from diverse academic backgrounds to conduct in-depth research and exam preparation during late-night sessions.

As part of its Ramadan initiative, library staff serve free tea, coffee, water and cake to visitors at sahur time. The practice aims to enhance user comfort, sustain productivity and reinforce the library’s role as a student-centered public institution.

Students have welcomed the initiative, noting that the ability to study through the night while observing sahur contributes positively to both academic performance and time management during Ramadan.

Library officials confirm that the sahur refreshments will continue to be offered throughout the month, aligning institutional services with community needs during the fasting period.