The unseasonably high temperatures experienced in November, marking the hottest in the last 53 years, have led to stress among animals at the Antalya Zoo, where the effects of climate change are becoming increasingly evident. The prolonged summer conditions, a result of climate change and drought, have disrupted the usual hibernation patterns of animals, impacting their biological balance.

In Antalya, with temperatures reaching around 22 degrees Celsius (72 degrees Fahrenheit) in January, animals like bears and turtles, accustomed to preparing for hibernation in December, find themselves behaving as if in spring. Unlike previous years when they would enter a quieter phase, reducing eating habits even without deep hibernation, this year they remain more active, showcasing signs of stress.

Aygül Arsun, head veterinarian at Antalya Zoo and Nature Park, expressed concern over the animals' altered behavior, stating: "They do not feel the need to eat, they move less. They used to retreat to their winter quarters. However, this year they are especially more active, as if they were in spring weather." Arsun emphasized the biological balance of animals, which is disrupted when they do not experience the expected winter conditions, leading to stress.

Visitors to the zoo, like Oktay Günay from Germany, have noticed similar trends in animals worldwide due to extreme weather conditions.

Günay shared: "There are polar bears in a zoo in Germany. They cannot hibernate either. It is a pity that the animals in Antalya experience the same problem."

Meteorological data from the General Directorate of Meteorology indicates that the average temperature in Antalya for November 2023 was measured at 12.5 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest November in the past 53 years.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki acknowledged the severity of the situation, stating: "According to the November temperature assessments, we experienced the hottest November of the last 53 years. The average temperature of November 2023 was measured as 12.5 degrees, exceeding the normal temperature averages by 3 degrees." The concerning trend highlights the urgent need for global efforts to address climate change and protect vulnerable ecosystems and their inhabitants.