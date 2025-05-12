A recent study conducted by scientists from Recep Tayyip Erdoğan University has revealed alarming levels of microplastic pollution in seven lakes across different regions of Türkiye, including those designated as protected freshwater ecosystems. The research sheds light on a growing environmental threat that remains largely invisible to the naked eye but carries significant consequences for aquatic life and water quality.

Microplastics, defined as synthetic polymer particles smaller than 5 millimeters (0.2 inches), are either the result of the breakdown of larger plastic items or are intentionally manufactured for use in products such as cleaning supplies, cosmetics and personal care items. Due to their minuscule size, they are not effectively removed by wastewater treatment processes and thus find their way into rivers, lakes and seas with ease.

The study, spearheaded by the university’s Technical Sciences Vocational School Director and fisheries engineer, professor Kenan Gedik, focused on seven freshwater lakes: Borçka Dam Lake, Borçka Karagöl, and Şavşat Karagöl in northeastern Artvin; Hazar Lake in eastern Elazığ; Kürtün Dam Lake in northeastern Gümüşhane; Sera Lake and Uzungöl in northeastern Trabzon. Researchers collected both water and sediment samples to assess the presence and concentration of microplastics.

The findings are sobering. Among all the lakes studied, Borçka Dam Lake exhibited the highest concentration of microplastics in water, with an average of 0.69 particles per liter. In sediment samples, Şavşat Karagöl had the highest count, with an average of 344 particles per kilogram. In contrast, the lowest concentration in water was found in Şavşat Karagöl, with only 0.14 particles per liter – possibly due to the lake’s limited water circulation, despite its high sediment contamination.

The researchers identified two main forms of microplastics in the samples, fragments and fibers. Water samples showed that approximately 82.4% of microplastics were fragments, while 17.6% were fibers. Sediment samples, on the other hand, revealed a more balanced distribution, with 51% fibers and 49% fragments. The most common polymer types found were polyethylene, polyester, polyamide, polypropylene and polystyrene – materials commonly used in packaging, textiles and fishing gear.

According to Gedik, human activities such as tourism, recreational fishing and the improper disposal of waste are the primary sources of this pollution. He emphasized that even areas under legal environmental protection, such as Şavşat Karagöl, are not immune. Despite being safeguarded, these sites often attract tourists and day visitors, leading to increased human impact and pollution from activities like picnicking, waste dumping and recreational use.

Gedik warned that microplastics not only remain in aquatic ecosystems but also slowly release harmful chemicals into the water over time. He stressed that their presence in freshwater lakes poses a serious threat to the ecological balance and biodiversity of these habitats. The study also found that water bodies affected by fishing activities, such as Borçka Dam Lake on the Çoruh River, were more heavily polluted, indicating a direct link between specific human uses and the extent of contamination.

The variability in microplastic levels across the lakes, Gedik explained, is influenced by a variety of environmental and human factors. For example, Şavşat Karagöl is a closed system with no outflow, which may contribute to the accumulation of microplastics in its sediments. Meanwhile, other lakes with flowing systems may see lower sediment levels but retain more plastics in the water column.

Beyond highlighting the presence of microplastics, the study also aimed to provide a scientific foundation for future research and policy development. According to Gedik, the research is among the few in Türkiye to simultaneously analyze both surface water and sediment across geographically diverse lakes. Its breadth and focus on protected natural areas make it one of the most comprehensive studies of its kind in the country.

Emphasizing the urgency of addressing microplastic pollution, Gedik called for greater public awareness and stronger environmental policies. He underscored the broader implications of the issue, noting that freshwater supplies are not infinite. While water itself may not diminish, the quantity of clean, usable freshwater is steadily decreasing, especially in Türkiye, where per capita water availability is already critically low.

"People believe we have plenty of water," Gedik said, "but the truth is we do not. What we do have must be protected from pollutants like microplastics. If we fail to act, nature’s ability to renew itself will be severely compromised."