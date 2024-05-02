The downpour that started Wednesday evening in Türkiye's capital Ankara has disrupted life and transportation throughout the city.

Due to heavy rainfall, expected to continue through Thursday, deep puddles formed on some streets and avenues, disrupting traffic, with some vehicles stranded on the road. Traffic accidents were also reported amid the adverse weather.

Citizens caught unprepared for the rainfall faced flooded houses and workplaces in some areas. The evacuation work of teams in flooded areas continues.

Due to the strong downpour, a section of the metro line between Yenimahalle-Atatürk Culture Centre station was out of service due to flooding.

Ankara's General Directorate of Electricity, Gas and Bus Management (EGO), the bus company of Ankara, issued a statement: ''Dear citizens, due to the downpour that has affected Ankara, the water level in Ankara Metro Akköprü station has risen to critical levels again. For this reason, transportation between Atatürk Cultural Centre and Yenimahalle stations will be provided by ring buses.''