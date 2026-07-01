Perched on a cliff overlooking the Altındere Valley in the Maçka district of northeastern Türkiye, the historic Sümela Monastery continues to attract strong interest from domestic and international visitors following years of restoration and conservation work.

Also known as the Monastery of the Virgin Mary, the landmark was closed to visitors in September 2015 due to the risk of falling rocks. A comprehensive restoration project launched by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in February 2016 included geological and geotechnical studies, landscaping, and reinforcement of the surrounding rock formations.

The monastery gradually reopened in phases as restoration progressed. The section up to the courtyard welcomed visitors again in May 2019, while 65% of the complex reopened in July 2020. The inner courtyard became accessible in July 2021.

The site was temporarily closed once more in November 2021 after authorities identified additional rockfall risks. During that period, dangerous rock formations were stabilized with steel cables and protective rockfall barriers were installed before the monastery reopened in May 2022.

Listed on UNESCO's Tentative World Heritage List since 2000, Sümela has become one of the Black Sea region's best-known cultural and tourism destinations.

Visitor numbers rose from 154,000 in 2021 to a record 515,000 in 2025. The monastery welcomed another 128,000 visitors between January and May 2026, taking the total to more than 2 million.

The latest conservation work took place between June 8 and 16, 2026, in line with scientific assessments and decisions by conservation boards. Specialist climbing teams carried out rock surface cleaning, repaired damaged walking paths and roof coverings, and restored deteriorated stone surfaces on the monastery's historic aqueducts.

Following the completion of the maintenance work, the centuries-old monastery resumed welcoming visitors.

Tour operator Nermin Yıldırım, who organizes trips from Antalya and brings around 600 visitors to Sümela each year, described the monastery as one of the world's finest architectural landmarks.

"Its architecture is beautiful. We can say it is among the best in the world. We receive many visitors from Japan and China, and we hope even more people come to discover the Black Sea region and Türkiye," she said.

Günay Doruklu, visiting from Afyonkarahisar in western Türkiye for the first time, praised both the monastery and the surrounding landscape.

"I already loved the Black Sea region, but after coming here I admire it even more. The architecture is stunning, and the climb is worth it," he said.

Another visitor, Hadiye Karakuş from Izmir in western Türkiye, said the monastery exceeded her expectations despite the demanding walk.

"I've traveled across much of Türkiye, but this place has a completely different atmosphere. The cool climate, nature and the monastery itself are wonderful," she said.

Nuray Bayrak, who traveled from Kütahya in western Türkiye after seeing the monastery in films, said it was even more impressive in person and recommended it to anyone visiting the region.