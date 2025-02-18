According to a survey by the Confederation of Turkish Youth Clubs, 30% of young people believe that artificial intelligence (AI) technology and digital content will help them in their work, education and career planning.

Confederation of Turkish Youth Clubs President Bilal Okudan told Anadolu Agency (AA) that in 2024, they surveyed 4,000 participants aged 18-25 across Türkiye to determine the most important topics on young people's agenda.

Okudan stated that the survey included topics such as "education and career," "social media and the digital world," "healthy living, sports, and aesthetics," "social and political issues," and "AI and technology."

Okudan emphasized that the survey provides valuable data for understanding young people's thoughts and concerns, meeting their needs and developing relevant policies. It is important to us as it allows young people to make their voices heard and play a more active role in society."

He noted that the research helps better understand the challenges and opportunities faced by young people and aims to develop strategies for more effectively addressing their expectations and needs.

Sharing details of the survey, Okudan highlighted that learning about AI’s future impacts, career opportunities in this field and technological developments is highly significant for young people.

"Many young people see AI technology and digital content as beneficial for their work, education and career planning. They also state that they socialize, have fun and gain knowledge in these areas. AI and digital content emerged as the most preferred option in the survey, with 30% of respondents selecting it," Okudan said.

Regarding education and career planning, he noted that 21% of respondents participated in this category, expressing concerns about exams, university admission and post-graduation challenges.

He continued: "In this category, young people voiced their concerns about future exams, whether they should attend university and their worries after graduation. Another topic was their perspective on social and political issues, including education, justice, social equality, environmental matters, earthquakes and wildfires. These issues attracted 13% of respondents' interest.

In the category of healthy living, sports and aesthetics, 14% of young people indicated that physical and mental health, sports, healthy lifestyles and aesthetics play a significant role in their lives.

Lastly, 22% of respondents said that social media and the digital world help them socialize, improve their skills and access career opportunities through online platforms."