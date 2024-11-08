Hamide Akman’s life was forever changed in 1996 when she became the first person in Türkiye to undergo a successful heart transplant. The surgery took place at Akdeniz University Hospital in Antalya, southern Türkiye, where the medical team performed a pioneering procedure that not only saved her life but marked a historic moment in the country’s medical history.

At the time, Akman was suffering from severe heart failure, a condition that left her unable to carry out even the simplest tasks. Her doctors had given her little hope, but after being placed on the heart transplant list, she received the call that would change her life forever. On that fateful day in 1996, Akman underwent a heart transplant, a procedure that was still in its early stages in Türkiye.

Reflecting on the experience, Akman remembers the desperation and fear that she felt as she waited for a donor. "I didn’t know if I would survive the night, my family was at my side, but we were all uncertain about what would happen," she recalls. But after the transplant, her condition improved drastically.

Today, 27 years later, Akman is healthy, and she has lived to witness the growth of her child, her wedding and the joy of becoming a grandmother.

Her story is not just one of survival, but of transformation. Akman is an active advocate for organ donation, emphasizing that the simple act of donating an organ can give someone else a chance at life. "Please, if you can, donate your organs. It’s an act of kindness that can change someone’s world," she urges.

To commemorate the 27th anniversary of Türkiye’s first heart transplant, Akman returned to Akdeniz University Hospital, where the landmark surgery took place, to share her story. The event was organized by the hospital and brought together doctors, students, and medical professionals to discuss advancements in heart transplant surgeries. Akman was the guest of honor, and her personal account of the struggles, fears and triumphs she faced resonated deeply with everyone in the room.

During the event, Akman emphasized how far Türkiye has come in the field of organ transplantation since that pivotal moment. "Back in 1996, the field of heart transplantation was still very new in Türkiye. I was lucky to be the first, and today I’m here, grateful for the life I’ve been given," she said.

She also said, "This surgery didn’t just give me life; it allowed me to see my family grow, to experience all the joys I had feared I would miss out on."

Her message was clear, organ donation is not just a medical procedure, it’s a gift that can change lives. She expressed her deep appreciation for the donor and their family, whose selfless decision made her new life possible. "The donor who gave me their heart is a hero," she said, her voice filled with emotion. "I am alive today because of their generosity."

The event was also an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation in Türkiye, where the need for donors continues to grow. Akman’s story is a powerful reminder of the difference one person’s decision can make. "I am living proof that organ donation works, that it can save lives and that it can give people like me a second chance," she said.