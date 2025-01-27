Investigations continue regarding the tragic hotel fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Kartalkaya Ski Resort, located in Bolu, northwestern Türkiye, where 78 people lost their lives. The fire occurred on Jan. 21 and has raised numerous questions about fire safety regulations and inspections at the hotel.

A team from the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change conducted an inspection at the fire site, entering the hotel after security measures were implemented. The team spent approximately 90 minutes investigating the scene before leaving. Meanwhile, authorities have arrested several individuals in connection with the fire, including the official from FQC Global Consultancy, a firm responsible for safety inspections.

On Jan. 21, the fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel devastated the ski resort, leading to the deaths of 78 people. The authorities have arrested 19 individuals, including Bolu Deputy Mayor Sedat Gülener, Fire Department Director Kenan Coşkun and various hotel and company officials. Seven individuals were released under judicial control conditions while the investigation continues.

The owner of the Grand Kartal Hotel, Halit Ergül, claimed that FQC Global Consultancy was contracted every year for safety inspections, which would include checks on fire safety. However, the company's role in ensuring proper safety measures is being questioned as investigations move forward.

Sinan Barut, president of the Bolu Bar Association, emphasized that expert reports would be crucial in determining responsibility for the incident. He also noted that the investigation would focus on the hotel’s safety measures, including fire prevention systems, evacuation routes and whether inspections were conducted before the fire occurred.

Survivor shares harrowing experience

Mustafa Serbest, the chef at Grand Kartal Hotel, survived the fire and recounted the terrifying moments of that night. Serbest, who had worked at the hotel for three years, described waking up to the sound of fire alarms and screams around 2:45-3 a.m. Panicked, he made his way through dense smoke and managed to escape the hotel.

“The smoke was so thick we couldn’t breathe or see,” Serbest said. He recalled trying to open the garage door with several others, eventually throwing the family cat outside before escaping at around 3:30 a.m. The fire had already engulfed the hotel, and Serbest saw people screaming for help from the windows.

Serbest noted the lack of proper fire safety measures, including malfunctioning fire detectors, insufficient fire extinguishers and a poorly maintained fire escape. He also pointed out that fire escape doors were made of wood, which likely contributed to the spread of smoke.

Despite witnessing the horrors of the fire, Serbest expressed his shock and grief at the loss of life. “It was like hell,” he said, describing the chaos and desperation as people jumped from windows in a desperate attempt to survive. Many were injured, some fatally, despite attempts to cushion their falls with mattresses.

The investigation continues as authorities work to determine the causes of the fire, whether safety protocols were followed, and who should be held responsible for the tragedy.