With Türkiye becoming a party to the Spitsbergen (Svalbard) Treaty, which determines the status of the Svalbard Archipelago in the Arctic region, Turkish citizens and companies will be able to engage in maritime and mining activities in the archipelago.

According to sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the decision published in the Official Gazette on March 7, 2025, marked the treaty's entry into force for Türkiye.

The treaty, signed in Paris on Feb. 9, 1920, and in effect since 1925, recognizes Norway's sovereignty over the islands.

It also grants citizens of the signatory countries the right to acquire property, reside and engage in commercial activities such as fishing, mining and conducting scientific research in the Svalbard Archipelago, which is part of Norway.

With Türkiye’s accession to the treaty, Turkish citizens and companies will gain the right to acquire property and reside in the Svalbard Islands, engage in fishing in the territorial waters of the islands and carry out commercial activities in the fields of maritime and mining. Furthermore, Turkish scientists will be able to conduct research at the Turkish Scientific Station and Turkish students will have access to education at the Svalbard University Center.

With this step, Türkiye aims to benefit from the living and non-living natural resources of the Arctic region and strengthen its scientific and economic activities in the area. In this context, Türkiye's goal of becoming an observer member of the Arctic Council remains intact.

Moreover, Türkiye has been carrying out successful scientific expeditions to the Arctic region in recent years. The fourth National Arctic Scientific Research Expedition (TASE-IV), conducted by the TÜBITAK Marmara Research Center (TÜBITAK MAM) in Norway's exclusive economic zone, as well as the Svalbard Islands and its territorial waters, was completed successfully between June 26 and July 25, 2024.