A Swedish national wanted by Interpol on charges of murder and possession of firearms and explosives was arrested in Bodrum, a holiday hub in southwestern Türkiye’s Muğla province, authorities said Monday.

Michael Lindström, 23, was apprehended following an operation by the Muğla Provincial Gendarmerie Command. Officials said Lindström, who had an international warrant issued against him, arrived in Türkiye on Jan. 7, flying from Morocco to Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport before taking a domestic flight to Milas-Bodrum Airport.

Authorities tracked Lindström after he left the airport and placed him under physical and technical surveillance. Acting on intelligence coordinated with the Public Prosecutor's Office, gendarmerie units conducted a raid on Jan. 17 at a residence in Tilkicik Bay, where Lindström was reportedly hiding.

During the raid, officers seized two gun magazines, 10 bullets, nine knives, a brass knuckle and two air rifles, according to officials.

Lindström was taken into custody and, after being processed at the gendarmerie, referred to the courthouse, where he was ordered to be detained.

The arrest highlighted the ongoing collaboration between Interpol and Turkish law enforcement, which led to the capture of multiple international fugitives.