Excavation efforts are actively underway at the 3,000-year-old Syedra Ancient City, located in the Alanya district of Antalya, where archaeologists are working diligently to reveal the site’s historical theater.

Located on the southwestern coast of Türkiye, Antalya is renowned for its stunning Mediterranean beaches and rich historical heritage, the Syedra site, located in Seki neighborhood, carries the legacies of Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine and Anatolian Seljuk civilizations, making it a significant archaeological site in Türkiye.

The excavation project is part of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's “Future Heritage Project,” which aims to preserve and promote the region's historical treasures.

Led by Ertuğ Ergürer, a faculty member at Alaaddin Keykubat University’s Faculty of Tourism and the head of the Syedra Ancient City excavation, the project has been ongoing for six years.

Ergürer emphasized that Syedra is among Türkiye's most crucial ancient cities, with its history dating back approximately 3,000 years, under the supervision of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, the team has made remarkable progress over the past six excavation seasons.

Ergürer highlighted that they have revitalized the central thoroughfare, known as Colonnaded Street, and unearthed connecting pathways, he mentioned the creation of a walking route for visitors, allowing them to experience the site more fully.

This season marks the first time the team has focused on the ancient theater, a structure considered vital for social engagement during the Roman era.

“This year, we conducted comprehensive cleaning work, completely clearing the surrounding vegetation and exposing the theater structure,” he said.

He added that the theater's semicircular walls were visible in aerial photographs, indicating its historical significance, the team has concentrated on filling works within the theater, aiming to enhance its structural integrity.

Ergürer shared that the theater can accommodate approximately 4,000 to 5,000 visitors, making it a focal point for tourists. “In the coming years, we will intensify our efforts to reach the seating rows and stage sections,” he added, expressing confidence that ongoing excavations will yield new insights into the ancient city’s rich past.