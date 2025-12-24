The Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV), with support from Turkish donors, has funded cataract surgeries for 300 people in Nigeria, the foundation said on Wednesday.

The operations were carried out in the city of Bauchi, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) northeast of the Nigerian capital, Abuja, as part of TDV’s humanitarian aid efforts.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), TDV overseas representative Ilyas Bulut said the foundation traveled to Bauchi within the scope of its health-related humanitarian work.

Bulut said TDV enabled Nigerian doctors to perform cataract surgeries on 300 people who had lost their eyesight in Bauchi, with the procedures completed over three days.

“We extend our gratitude to all donors who contributed to this valuable effort,” he said.

Bulut noted that cataract cases are widespread across Africa due to harsh climate conditions, inadequate health services and nutrition-related problems, adding that thousands of people are unable to access even this relatively simple surgery because of limited resources.

He said TDV would continue to stand by those in need and deliver aid entrusted by the Turkish people to vulnerable regions.