The Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) will hold the “International Gaza Humanitarian Aid Summit” in Istanbul on Nov. 11-12 to draw attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and strengthen international solidarity.

According to a statement by the foundation, the summit will be held under the theme “The Future of Gaza.” It will bring together Türkiye's Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) President Safi Arpaguş, along with numerous national and international officials, civil society representatives, human rights advocates, academics, media professionals and invited guests.

Aiming to find lasting and effective solutions to the humanitarian crisis that has continued for more than two years in Gaza, the summit will address the urgent needs of millions of civilians affected by the destruction in vital areas such as infrastructure, health, education and housing. It will also explore joint and sustainable mechanisms for humanitarian response and recovery following a cease-fire.

TDV Director General Izani Turan said the summit aims to support the oppressed people of Gaza and contribute to rebuilding life in the devastated region.

Turan emphasized that the gathering will help turn humanitarian discourse into practical and sustainable initiatives. He said the event seeks to establish a comprehensive development and recovery roadmap tailored to the needs and priorities of Gaza’s population, while creating a global platform to promote concrete solidarity among humanitarian, media and financial institutions.

The summit will also aim to build national and international partnerships to ensure sustainable resources for meeting basic needs, secure effective and lasting humanitarian interventions, and enhance coordination between aid organizations and public institutions to maximize humanitarian impact, Turan said.

Through the summit, TDV seeks to make humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza more sustainable, Turan noted, adding that the foundation plans to achieve these goals through strategic projects and partnerships.

He said organizing the two-day international summit reflects Türkiye’s humanitarian and moral responsibility toward the Palestinian people.