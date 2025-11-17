In the Cizre district of Şırnak, in southeastern Türkiye, 80-year-old tea master Celal Çazım has been brewing tea with the same enthusiasm for 67 years while preserving the culture of Cizre.

Known by the nickname "Kahveci Celo," the symbolic tea master of Cizre, Celal Çazım, started his career as a coffeehouse worker at the age of 13 and has been continuing it with the same passion for 67 years. Selling 5,000 cups of tea daily, he has become one of the most recognized figures in the region.

Çazım expresses his dedication to his profession by saying, "I am proud to serve my people." He mentioned that he began his career working for his uncle as a laborer, stating, "I worked as a laborer for two years, and in the third year, I became the owner of my own place. Since then, I have been running my coffeehouse. I have practically become a professor of tea."

With years of experience, Çazım describes tea as a work of art, serving thousands every day. He reiterated, "I started as a laborer with my uncle. I was a laborer for two years. From the third year on, I became the owner, and I have been running the coffeehouse ever since. I have been doing this for 67 years. I sell 5,000 cups of tea daily."

The master shared that around 360 paintings he had accumulated over the years in his tea house were turned to ashes in a fire, an unforgettable day for him, but he did not give up. Çazım said, "Because I love Cizre so much, I strive to keep its culture alive. I had many beautiful paintings before, but a fire broke out. I had around 360 paintings. After the place burned down, I have been trying to restore it. There are some shortcomings, but this place will be better and more beautiful."

Dedicated to preserving the culture of Cizre, the veteran master stated that his venue has now become one of the first stops for visitors to the city, adding, "At least 60, 70, sometimes 100 people come here daily to take photos. I am happy about that. I promote Cizre and when asked questions, I respond. I try to keep Cizre's culture alive in this way."