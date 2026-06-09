Temperatures across Türkiye are expected to remain above seasonal averages throughout the week, while thunderstorms are forecast for parts of the country and authorities warn of an elevated risk of forest fires.

Cengiz Çelik, a weather forecasting expert at the General Directorate of Meteorology, said temperatures will continue to run several degrees above seasonal norms nationwide, with limited rainfall expected in specific regions.

According to Çelik, intermittent thunderstorms and showers are forecast this week in the Inner Aegean region, inland parts of the Mediterranean region and the northeastern areas of Eastern Anatolia. The rainfall is expected to occur mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected in Central Anatolia and the Black Sea region on Wednesday and again over the weekend.

In contrast, no significant rainfall is forecast for the Marmara region, southeastern Türkiye and most coastal areas during the coming days.

The country's three largest cities are expected to remain largely dry. Ankara may experience thunderstorms on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching 28-29 degrees Celsius (82.4 - 84.2 degrees fahrenheit). Istanbul is forecast to remain rain-free throughout the week, with temperatures ranging between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius.

In Izmir, western Türkiye, temperatures are expected to climb to 32-33 degrees Celsius. While rainfall is generally not forecast, brief afternoon showers may occur in inland districts of the province.

Meteorologists also warned that rainfall could occasionally become heavy in the Inner Aegean region, the Lakes District and around the northeastern provinces of Kars and Ardahan. Localized hailstorms may accompany some storms, prompting calls for residents to monitor official weather warnings and take necessary precautions.

With temperatures remaining above seasonal averages, authorities highlighted an increased risk of wildfires, particularly along the Southern Aegean and Western Mediterranean coasts.

Çelik urged the public to remain vigilant, warning that hot and dry conditions continue to create favorable conditions for forest fires in vulnerable regions.