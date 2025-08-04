Temperatures across the country will continue to remain above seasonal norms this week.

Cengiz Çelik, a weather forecast expert at the General Directorate of Meteorology under the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, shared details with the Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday about the weather expected throughout the week.

According to the latest assessments, Çelik stated that temperatures are expected to rise by a few degrees. In the western and central regions, temperatures will be near or slightly 1-2 degrees Celsius (1.8-3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above seasonal averages, while in the eastern regions, they are expected to be 3-4 degrees Celsius above the norm.

Although temperatures will drop noticeably compared to last week, they will remain higher than seasonal norms. Çelik also noted that rainfall will decrease in terms of coverage.

“There will be intermittent rainfall over the next week along the Central and Eastern Black Sea coasts. We’ll also see brief showers in the Taurus Mountains region, inner parts of the Aegean and inland areas of the western Black Sea,” he said.

He added that no rainfall is expected in the next three days in Türkiye’s three largest cities. “The highest temperatures are expected to range between 33-34 degrees Celsius in Ankara, 30-32 degrees Celsius in Istanbul and 35-36 degrees Celsius in Izmir,” he said.

Türkiye in general is experiencing hotter and drier conditions this year, with significant impacts on water resources. Istanbul, for example, recorded its driest June in 65 years, receiving just 0.5 millimeters of rainfall – a 99% decrease compared to the long-term average.

The Marmara region experienced a 94% decrease in precipitation, with surrounding provinces such as Balıkesir, Kırklareli, Tekirdağ and Edirne also recording historic lows.