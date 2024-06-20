During the Qurban Bayram Holiday, Türkiye was affected by hot weather. According to the data of the General Directorate of Meteorology, the spring of 2024 was the second warmest spring of the last 53 years. The average temperature of the 2024 spring season was 14.2 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees Celsius above the average temperature of the 1991-2020 spring season.

On the second day of Qurban Bayram, those weary of the hot weather in Silivri, Istanbul, swarmed to the beaches. Holidaymakers indulging in the sea and sun caused congestion at Kumluk Beach in the Mimarsinan District.

The hot weather during the Qurban Bayram Holiday affected various provinces in the Marmara Region similarly. On the third day of the holiday, Edirne recorded a temperature of 35 degrees Celsius. To escape the heat, citizens sought refuge in parks and shaded areas, shielding themselves with hats, sunglasses and umbrellas.

The extreme temperatures also had a negative impact on stray animals. Meanwhile, Kırklareli experienced a slightly cooler 31 degrees Celsius, with streets and avenues notably quieter.

In Tekirdağ, residents ventured into parks, gardens and shaded spots to avoid the heat. In Bolu and Kocaeli, where temperatures reached 30 degrees Celsius, people opted for plateaus and beaches to cool off on the final day of Eid al-Adha.

In Çanakkale, Dardanelles Strait has been closed to one-way ship traffic due to an ongoing forest fire that has been burning for a day.

On the afternoon of July 18, a fire broke out in the Eceabat district of Çanakkale province, situated on the historic Gallipoli Peninsula. Despite efforts, the fire raged for hours, fueled by strong winds.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumaklı stated: "Çanakkale's temperature is currently five degrees Celsius above normal for this season. Farmers will be prohibited from working in the fields after 11 a.m. (local time) over the next five days."

Meanwhile, forest fires have continued to ravage Uşak and Denizli provinces in the Aegean region since June 19. Another fire that started in Izmir on June 18 was finally controlled after burning throughout the night.

The hot weather persisted in southern Türkiye, affecting several provinces.

In Adana, temperatures soared to 39 degrees Celsius, and humidity exceeded 55%. Due to the oppressive heat, streets and boulevards in the central Seyhan district were noticeably deserted.

Mersin experienced a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius and a high humidity rate of 91%. To escape the intense sun, citizens sought shelter under shaded areas in parks and recreation spots.

In Hatay, where temperatures reached 37 degrees Celsius and humidity stood at 63%, streets remained quiet as residents sought relief indoors.

Meanwhile, Osmaniye recorded temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius. The city center lacked activity due to the stifling humidity, prompting people to gather under trees in parks for shade.

In Gaziantep, residents seeking relief from the scorching heat prefer cave cafes, where temperatures remain a cool 15 degrees Celsius compared to the city's 40-degree outdoor heat. Mehmet Kaleoğlu, a cave operator, explained that visitors come to these unique cafes to cool down, though some find the chilly atmosphere too cold and can warm up with heaters available inside.

In Şanlıurfa, known for some of Türkiye's highest temperatures, locals opted for parks and green spaces to beat the heat. With thermometers hitting 50 degrees Celsius, children cooled off in decorative pools. While in Kilis, where temperatures reached 40 degrees, residents sought shade in parks.

In Van, amid stifling temperatures, people flocked to the shores of Lake Van during the second day of Eid al-Adha. Residents from nearby areas joined in, enjoying recreation areas and parks in the Edremit district.

In Muş's Hasköy district, shepherds ensured their buffaloes stayed cool in rivers, ponds and irrigation canals, recognizing the importance of water in shielding their livestock from the heat.

In Antalya, the air temperature is 30 degrees Celsius, but it feels like 36 degrees Celsius due to humidity exceeding 80%. Residents and visitors alike sought relief from the stifling heat and humidity at Konyaaltı Beach.

In this tourism hotspot, the combination of high humidity has intensified the perceived heat. Humidity levels have risen above 80% citywide, alongside temperatures reaching 30 degrees Celsius. The Kepez Viewing Terrace, known for its panoramic city views, was obscured by dense humidity clouds.