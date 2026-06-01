Summer has officially begun. After a May marked by heavy rains, June is expected to pass with summer heat dominating.

This week, Istanbul will see temperatures reach 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time this year.

Downpours in some regions

According to the latest forecasts from the Turkish State Meteorological Service, the country is expected to be partly cloudy and mostly clear today.

However, downpours are expected in some regions.

Northern Marmara, the Toroslar area of the Eastern Mediterranean, the northern and eastern parts of Central Anatolia, the Black Sea region, northern Eastern Anatolia, the western districts of Antalya and areas around Bilecik are expected to experience intermittent rain and thunderstorms.

Rainfall is expected to be locally heavy in the interior parts of Central and Eastern Black Sea regions and inland Sinop.

Western regions are heating up

Today, Ankara will see a temperature of around 24 degrees Celsius with passing downpours, while Istanbul will have partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

In the Aegean region, the 30 degrees Celsius threshold has already been exceeded. Today, Izmir and Manisa will reach 32 degrees Celsius, while Aydın will climb to 34 degrees Celsius.

In the Mediterranean region, Antalya will reach 27 degrees Celsius and Adana 31 degrees Celsius.

Istanbul will hit 30

Temperatures in western cities will rise further tomorrow. Istanbul, at 26 degrees Celsius today, is expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius tomorrow. Temperatures will hover between 29-30 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.

Downpours are expected to continue in Ankara, while temperatures in the Aegean will remain in the 32-34 degrees Celsius range.

Rain will also affect the Central and Eastern Black Sea regions and Eastern Anatolia tomorrow.

Izmir will see 31-32 degrees Celsius, Ankara 27-28 degrees Celsius, Antalya 28 degrees Celsius and Bursa 33-34 degrees Celsius.

By Thursday, the downpours affecting Central and Eastern Anatolia on Wednesday are expected to end.

After these localized rains, temperatures in the east are also expected to rise quickly.

Downpours return on Friday

On Friday, new rainy weather is expected to affect the western, central and eastern parts of Türkiye.

By the end of the week, downpours will be seen across Thrace, Istanbul, Ankara and much of Central Anatolia.

However, no significant change in temperatures is expected on the same day.