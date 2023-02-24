No documents, photos or fees will be required for citizens who lost their Turkish identity card amid the disaster in the southeast, no matter which province they apply in, Türkiye's Directorate General of Population and Citizenship Affairs said in a statement, adding that biometric fingerprint verification will be used to ensure the quick issuance of a temporary identity document.

The statement clarified the confusion following a local television channel's report claiming earthquake victims in Adıyaman were required to submit new photographs for temporary identity documents.

"To reduce the victimization of the citizens in the provinces affected by the earthquake and to speed up the identification process, measures have been taken to prevent the survivors from being charged for any unnecessary documents, to obtain a temporary identity card," the directorate said.

It was also emphasized that all the identification documents could be obtained via the e-Government platform. On Friday, 97,893 citizens were issued temporary identity documents, and 4,381 citizens received temporary identity documents through e-Government.

"Hundreds of our colleagues have voluntarily come from other provinces to work day and night to help our citizens and ensure their public safety," the directorate pointed out.