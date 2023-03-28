"Terminator bugs," or Calosoma Sycophanta, have been released into the wild in southern Antalya province to combat an invasion of pine processionary beetles causing widespread damage in local forests.

The beneficial bugs are grown in five laboratories run by the Antalya Regional Directorate of Forestry. These bugs are the natural enemies of the pine processionary beetles and are released every year to combat the pests.

Healthier forests

With the production of the predatory terminator beetle, the increase in the population of the pine processionary beetle is prevented and it contributes to the establishment of healthier forests. Gülşen Çıkan, a forestry engineer at one of the laboratories, explained the production phase: "We produce beneficial organisms against harmful organisms in the Biological Control Laboratory and release them to nature."

Production of the beneficial bugs is carried out over two months. Explaining that the laboratory works at 65% humidity and 23-27 degrees Celsius (73-80 degrees Fahrenheit) to support the breeding and growth of the insects, Çıkan said: "The rootstocks collected from nearby forests are placed in cultivation pots containing soil. Adult specimens are introduced and soon lay eggs. Four days later, the eggs are transferred into another container and hatch. After feeding for eight days, the Calosoma Sycophanta are then left under the trees where pine processionary beetles are found in nature. Some 60,000 Calosoma Sycophanta were produced in five laboratories in Antalya within two months."

Indicating that production continues in the five laboratories by the teams of the Regional Directorate of Forestry in Antalya, Çağrıan said: "We produce approximately 60,000 every year."

As a precaution, all employees working in the laboratories wear white overalls and masks to avoid allergic reactions. "It is necessary not to come into contact with the pine processionary beetle. Contact may cause rashes," she explained.