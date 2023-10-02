World leaders expressed solidarity with Türkiye and condemned the vile terrorist attack foiled by security forces in the capital Ankara on Sunday morning in which two police officers sustained minor injuries.

The French Foreign Ministry condemned the incident and expressed solidarity with Türkiye.

Austria and Greece also issued a statement, strongly condemning the "heinous attack."

Sweden strongly condemned the terrorist attack, pledging long-term cooperation with Türkiye in combatting terrorism and wishing speedy recoveries to the ones injured.

"Shocked by the terrorist attack in Ankara, Türkiye, this morning. Strongly condemn this cowardly attempt to inflict injury and death upon the Turkish people," European Council President Charles Michel said on X.

The EU condemns the terrorist attack and expresses solidarity with Türkiye, as well as wishing the injured a speedy recovery, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on X.

"We support Türkiye in its fight against terrorism," noted Oliver Varhelyi, EU commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, wishing a recovery for the injured officers.

Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, head of the EU delegation in Türkiye, also condemned the attack and wished the wounded police officers a speedy recovery.

"I am following the developments in Ankara very carefully. The Italian government strongly condemns all forms of terrorism," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on X, adding that Italy stands in full solidarity with Türkiye.

Nacho Sanchez Amor, a Spanish politician and European Parliament member, was also among those who condemned the terrorist attack.

"Appalled by the terrorist attack in Ankara today...We condemn all forms of terrorism and stand firmly in support of our friend and ally Türkiye in its fight against it," British Ambassador to Türkiye Jill Morris said on X.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama "strongly" condemned the terror attack, stating, "It should help many in Europe to better understand and support Türkiye in its fight against terrorism."

"Saddened to hear about the terrorist attack in Ankara, Türkiye, but relieved to learn that the intended damage was largely averted by Turkish institutions," said Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

President Ersin Tatar of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Prime Minister Unal Ustel both issued statements condemning the terrorist attack.

Arab world

Egypt expressed total solidarity with the Turkish people and government, wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded.

Saudi Arabia denounced the terrorist attack and stressed its rejection of all forms of violence, terrorism and extremism.

Qatar condemned the terrorist attack and underscored its "firm position rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons."

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) expressed solidarity with the Turkish government and people following the attack and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry affirmed its solidarity with Türkiye and condemned all forms of violence and terrorism that could destabilize security and stability, expressing wishes for a speedy recovery of the injured.

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condemnation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and reiterated his country's support for measures taken by Ankara to confront terrorist acts and maintain security and stability.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack "in the strongest terms" and stressed support for Türkiye in the face of terrorism.

Libya's Tripoli-based government also strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Ankara and affirmed the country's "solidarity and support" for Türkiye in its efforts against terrorism.

The Algerian Presidency also denounced the attack and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq also denounced the terrorist attack in Ankara and, in a statement, called for bolstering international cooperation "to combat terrorism and prevent related activities globally."

Jamal Rushdi, a spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the Arab League, in a written statement, said, "We condemn and reject whoever is behind this terrorist act."

"We express solidarity with Türkiye in the fight against all kinds of groups that use terrorism as a method of action, or as a tool to achieve political goals," Rushdi said.

The Tunisian Foreign Ministry also strongly condemned the attack and assured to stand in solidarity with Türkiye in its struggle against terrorism and violence, the statement read, stressing on the importance of international efforts in the fight against terrorism.