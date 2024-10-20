In the Menteşe district of Muğla, in southwestern Türkiye, efforts to extinguish a forest fire, believed to have been caused by electrical wires, continue into the third day.

The fire broke out in the Turnalı area of Menteşe on Oct. 18 at around 3:30 a.m. Upon seeing smoke rising from the forest, locals reported the incident, prompting the dispatch of numerous teams from the Regional Forestry Directorate to the area.

A total of 313 personnel, along with support from the Municipal Fire Department, participated in the firefighting efforts, utilizing 130 intervention vehicles, 45 water trucks, 12 water tankers, 13 construction machines, 16 helicopters and eight planes. Initial assessments indicate that the fire could not be brought under control after two days of work.

Muğla Governor Idris Akbıyık, Menteşe District Deputy Governor and Ula District Governor Mehmet Rıdvan Doğan, Provincial Gendarmerie Commander Brig. Gen. Emrullah Büyük and Provincial Police Chief Ali Canbolat closely monitored the firefighting efforts throughout the night.

As darkness fell yesterday, aerial firefighting operations with planes and helicopters were suspended but resumed at dawn. While teams continued their work, coast guard units implemented safety measures to ensure that aerial vehicles could collect water from safer areas.