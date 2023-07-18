The mesmerizing annual migration of ladybugs has commenced on the Çimen Mountain, at an altitude of 2,260 meters (7,415 feet). Held every July, this captivating event celebrates the remarkable journey of these creatures as they migrate to reproduce.

Typically dwelling under rocks and stones, ladybugs begin their migration in June and July. After spending the winter on Uludaz Hill, they take to the skies and make their way toward the foothills of Çimen Mountain to reproduce. While most of them seek shelter under rocks or tree bark, a portion of the ladybugs migrates to locations akin to Uludaz Hill. Their life cycle spans one year, and they are particularly drawn to this region due to its wind protection and abundance of rocks, which provide a sense of security.

Referred to as the "bride beetle," "seven-spotted" or the "end-point ladybug" by locals, these iconic insects thrive in Kahramanmaraş, with an estimated population of approximately 50 million ladybugs in the region.

Blanketing the hills in a vibrant red hue, ladybugs play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance by consuming aphids, tiny creatures that emerge in June and harm crops such as wheat, cotton and corn. Their active participation in biological control significantly reduces the need for pesticides, as they devour an estimated 100 harmful insects daily. Every year, nature enthusiasts eager to witness the ladybug spectacle on Uludaz Hill, renowned for its breathtaking panoramic views, overcome challenging terrain to reach the summit.

Thousands of ladybugs migrate to Çimen mountain in Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, July 18, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Nature enthusiasts and photographers flock to the region, eager to witness the presence of ladybugs, which remain atop the hill for a remarkable six-month period. These vibrant insects have come to symbolize the region itself.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Saniye Yanık, a nature lover, exclaimed, "This is an extraordinary treasure in Türkiye. After a long and arduous journey, we have been rewarded with the presence of ladybugs. We welcome everyone to come and witness this remarkable sight."

In 2007, the chance discovery of ladybugs on Uludaz Hill by photographers paved the way for the recognition and appreciation of this breathtaking phenomenon. Today, the annual ladybug migration offers a feast for the eyes, captivating all who bear witness to this awe-inspiring event.