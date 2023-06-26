Every year, a remarkable visual spectacle takes place on Çimen Mountain in Türkiye's southeastern Kahramanmaraş as flocks of ladybugs embark on their annual journey toward the 2,260-meter-high (7,414-foot-high) range.

The sight of these famed ladybugs, moving together on their way to reproduce, has become a visual feast for visitors and a key attraction for nature enthusiasts.

Flying to the top of the mountain, ladybugs paint the hills red and have been recently spotted during their migration journey, Ihlas News Agency (IHA) reported Monday.

Ladybugs enjoy the sun on top of Çimen Mountain, Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, June 26, 2023. (IHA Photo)

The ladybugs, which live in colonies on Uludaz Hill above the clouds some 65 kilometers (40.6 miles) away from the city center, attract attention with their colors and density. They have become an important element for the city's nature tourism, as lots of visitors arrive in the region to witness their journey.

Ascending the challenging terrain, nature enthusiasts and photographers find themselves spellbound by the mesmerizing scenes that unfold. With unwavering patience, they await the perfect moment to capture the breathtaking views, often waiting hours to witness the great sea of clouds that grace the mountaintop during sunrise and sunset.

Sometimes even setting up tents in nearby areas, they spend time camping as they aim to capture the perfect shots.

The population of ladybugs, which generally lay eggs between April and May, tends to increase in June as it is the time when the new generation hatches.