The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has completed the construction of a flood-resilient settlement for vulnerable river island communities in northern Bangladesh, delivering a long-term solution to recurring displacement caused by flooding and riverbank erosion along the Brahmaputra River.

The project was implemented in the Fulchori sub-district of Gaibandha province, a region heavily affected by the Brahmaputra’s constantly shifting riverbed. Each year, thousands of families living on river islands, locally known as "char" areas, face the loss of homes, farmland and livelihoods as powerful currents erode land and submerge settlements, forcing repeated cycles of displacement.

Char regions are formed by the accumulation of mud and sediment transported by major river systems such as the Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna basin. These temporary landmasses frequently change shape and, in some cases, disappear entirely. While long considered a seasonal risk, flooding and erosion have become more frequent and destructive due to the accelerating impacts of climate change, turning the challenge into a persistent structural problem for local communities.

In response, TIKA supported the development of a secure settlement built on an elevated platform designed to withstand seasonal floods. The oval-shaped platform was constructed using compacted soil and raised approximately 5 meters (16.4 feet) above ground level to prevent floodwaters from reaching residential areas and to mitigate erosion. The settlement also includes a fish farming pond, reinforcing local food security and income generation.

The newly established village is designed to provide safe shelter for residents and their livestock during flood periods that typically occur two to three times a year. It can accommodate approximately 150 to 180 people on a permanent basis for at least 15 years and is also intended to function as an emergency shelter for disaster-affected populations from neighboring areas when needed. By integrating space for fishing and small-scale vegetable cultivation, the project supports the continuity of traditional livelihoods.

As part of a holistic approach, TIKA also constructed a school building and a community center within the settlement. Both facilities were designed with accessibility for people with disabilities and equipped with solar energy systems, addressing the region’s limited electricity infrastructure. This ensures uninterrupted access to education, social services and community activities, even during periods of crisis.