The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) organized a program in the Herat province of Afghanistan for Disability Week.

A statement released by the TIKA Herat Office stated that a program was organized in cooperation with the Piri Herat Foundation, which provides accommodation and education opportunities for physically and mentally disabled individuals throughout the province.

In the program, the difficulties faced by the disabled were discussed, and ideas were shared to raise awareness in this field.

In addition, the books titled “ABC of the Disabled” and “Disability Awareness” published by the TIKA Herat Office were also introduced in the program.

The program held at the Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMV) Herat Afghan-Turkish School was attended by Sinan Ilhan, consul general of Türkiye in Herat, Arafat Deniz, coordinator of the TIKA Herat Office, Ahmed Duran, director of the Herat Afghan-Turkish School, Abdulali Barakzey, president of the Piri Herat Foundation, disabled people, teachers and students.

In his speech, Piri Herat Foundation President Abdulali Barakzey noted that there are many disabled people in Afghanistan due to the wars and that they do not want any more conflicts in the country.

Barakzey said that they strive to solve the difficulties faced by disabled people.

TIKA Herat Office Coordinator Arafat Deniz noted that they attach importance to activities and support for the disabled in Afghanistan.

Türkiye's Herat Consul General Sinan Ilhan emphasized the importance of discussing the problems of the disabled and informing the public on this issue through books.