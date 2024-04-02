During the holy month of Ramadan, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) continues its international aid efforts at full speed. Most recently, the Turkish agency has implemented new aid projects in Libya, Iraq and Azerbaijan, "proudly serving as the voice of those in need around the world."

On Tuesday, TIKA began distributing aid packages to 1,850 families in Azerbaijan. During the event attended by TIKA and Azerbaijani officials, the agency's Baku Program Coordinator Hayrettin Özçelik reported that TIKA has carried out approximately 1,300 activities in Azerbaijan over 30 years.

"We will have distributed the packages to war victims, migrants, Ahıska Turks and the economically disadvantaged. We are carrying out the distribution with representatives of NGOs to ensure they reach their intended recipients," Özçelik said.

The food packages prepared by TIKA were loaded onto trucks in Baku after the ceremony and sent to be delivered to martyr families and those in need in different provinces.

Opening in Baghdad

On the same day, TIKA President Serdar Kayalar inaugurated the Şakaik Kindergarten in Iraq's capital Baghdad, whose renovation was undertaken by TIKA. Kayalar, who received information about the kindergarten from the teachers, toured the classrooms, gave gifts to the children and chatted with them, taking souvenir photos.

It is expected that Kayalar will also visit projects at the Sheikh Abdulkadir Geylani and Imam Azam Complexes in Baghdad, meeting with Iraqi Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Minister Ahmed el-Bedrani.

After visiting the Sheikh Maruf al-Kerhi Mosque, Kayalar is expected to participate in the distribution of aid packages to those in need and break his fast with Turkmen in Baghdad.

Program in Libya

TIKA organized an iftar program on Monday for orphans and residents of nursing homes in Libya's capital Tripoli.

Speaking at the program, Türkiye's Ambassador to Tripoli Kenan Yılmaz expressed his happiness to attend the iftar program hosted by TIKA and the Ministry of Social Affairs.

"Ramadan, the sultan of 11 months, symbolizes blessings, forgiveness and solidarity. This iftar program is not just about gathering around a dining table; it emphasizes the importance of understanding and solidarity," said Yılmaz, noting that the month of Ramadan offers an opportunity for unity and togetherness.

TIKA Tripoli Coordinator Ali Suha Bacanakgil, in a statement to Anadolu Agency (AA) after the iftar program, said that the month of Ramadan means unity, togetherness and sharing.

Bacanakgil stated, "We are at Dar'ul Vefa, the nursing home in Tripoli, where the children from the Tripoli orphanage also joined us this evening. We all observed iftar together. Ramadan is all about unity, togetherness and sharing."

Bacanakgil noted that around 300 people were provided with iftar meals during the program.

"Especially after the flood disaster in Derna, we came together with children and elderly people who have lost their parents and have no one to take care of them, and shared our iftar meal," he said.

After the iftar program, Libyan ministers, Yılmaz and Bacanakgil presented gifts to orphaned children.