The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) announced Thursday that it continues to deliver critical food aid to Palestinians in Gaza, despite severe restrictions and an ongoing humanitarian catastrophe caused by Israel’s blockade.

In a statement, TIKA President Abdullah Eren emphasized its commitment to standing with the people of Gaza since the onset of the Israeli genocide.

“Since the beginning of the genocide against our brothers and sisters in Gaza, during this extremely difficult period when entry and exit to the region have become nearly impossible, we have been continuing our food aid efforts without interruption,” Eren said.

He noted that the aim of the ongoing humanitarian operations is to provide much-needed support to the tables of Gazan families and bring some relief to their suffering amid relentless Israeli attacks and a worsening blockade.

The agency's work is part of Türkiye’s broader efforts to support the Palestinian people in the face of what officials describe as systematic oppression and collective punishment by Israeli forces. The United Nations and numerous humanitarian organizations have repeatedly warned of famine and a complete collapse of Gaza’s healthcare and supply infrastructure.

TIKA reiterated its determination to maintain aid deliveries under all circumstances, stating: “We aim to contribute, even if just a little, to the tables of our brothers and sisters in Gaza and to be a balm, however small, to their wounds.”