The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has provided emergency humanitarian assistance to communities affected by severe flooding in Sri Lanka, supporting rapid response efforts in disaster-hit areas.

Following floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall across Sri Lanka, TIKA implemented a humanitarian relief operation to address the urgent needs of disaster victims. In coordination with Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Center, a total of 3,000 food and emergency relief packages were prepared and formally handed over to Disaster Management Center officials in the capital, Colombo, for distribution to affected families.

The handover ceremony was attended by Türkiye’s ambassador to Colombo, Semih Lütfü Turgut, alongside TIKA South Asia Desk Coordinators Tuba Özütok and Kazım Karabacak.

Speaking at the event, Turgut conveyed his condolences to the people of Sri Lanka and emphasized that Türkiye will continue to stand by friendly and brotherly nations during times of hardship.

Sampath Kotuwegoda, director general of the Sri Lanka Disaster Management Center, expressed his gratitude for Türkiye’s timely assistance and underlined the importance of international solidarity in disaster response.

Commenting on the humanitarian support provided to the disaster-stricken areas, TIKA President Abdullah Eren expressed deep sorrow over the devastation caused by the floods.

In his statement, Eren said: “We are following developments in Sri Lanka, one of the countries most severely affected by floods caused by heavy rainfall, with great sadness. We have learned with deep sorrow that hundreds of people have lost their lives. In this context, TIKA, in close coordination with our embassy, is closely monitoring the situation and sincerely sharing the pain of the brotherly people of Sri Lanka during these difficult days. May God protect humanity from all kinds of disasters and calamities.”

The aid packages, consisting of basic food items and essential emergency supplies, are being delivered swiftly and efficiently to families in the regions most severely affected by the flooding. Through this initiative, TIKA aims not only to meet the immediate needs of disaster victims but also to contribute to Sri Lanka’s post-disaster recovery and rehabilitation process.