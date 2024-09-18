The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has provided material support to orphanages for both boys and girls in Baghlan Province, northern Afghanistan.

TIKA’s aid efforts in Afghanistan continue. According to a statement from TIKA’s Mazar-i Sharif Office, essential supplies were procured for the orphanages in Baghlan.

The support included school bags, stationery sets, clothing, various hygiene products, carpeting, blankets, bed linens, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, fans and washing machines for orphanages housing 100 children. These materials were delivered to the orphanage officials.

The distribution ceremony took place at the Baghlan Boys' Orphanage in Pul-i Khumri, the central district of Baghlan.

The ceremony was attended by TIKA Mazar-i Sharif Office Coordinator Mikail Taşdemir, Baghlan Deputy Governor Molla Muhammad Humayun Cihadyar, Baghlan Deputy Director of Education Amanullah Hakyar, and Baghlan Director of Labor and Social Affairs Kari Nasratullah Parsa.

In his speech, Taşdemir emphasized that TIKA will continue its development aid to the Afghan people, especially in the education and health sectors. He also noted that Türkiye had aided over 300 families affected by the floods in May, which claimed more than 400 lives in Baghlan.

Taşdemir highlighted that support for orphanages aims to improve the living conditions of orphans in the city.

Cihadyar underscored that Türkiye has stood by the Afghan people in their most difficult times and expressed hopes for continued assistance.

Director Parsa thanked the Turkish government and people for supporting the 100 orphaned children.

"This aid once again demonstrates Türkiye's commitment to international humanitarian assistance. It offers a beacon of hope for children struggling to survive in harsh conditions and those working or begging on the streets to support their families," he added.