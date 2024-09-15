The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) distributed school supplies to 500 students in Azerbaijan.

TIKA, in collaboration with the Turkish Consulate General in Ganja, distributed school supplies and bags to 500 primary school students in need across the regions of Samukh, Goygol, Gedebey, Dashkasan and Goranboy in Azerbaijan.

During the ceremony held in Goygol, participants included Türkiye’s Ganja Consul General Recep Öztop, Goygol Deputy Governor Kemale Ibrahimova, TIKA Baku Program Coordinator Hayrettin Özçelik, as well as teachers, students and parents.

In his speech, Consul General Öztop emphasized Türkiye’s support for Azerbaijan across all sectors, including education, and wished the students success.

TIKA Baku Program Coordinator Özçelik highlighted that education is a lifelong process and affirmed TIKA’s commitment to supporting every stage of education in Azerbaijan.

Deputy Governor Ibrahimova thanked Türkiye and TIKA for brightening the students' faces before the new school year.

A second ceremony was held in Seyidlar village in the Samukh district.

Samukh Governor Firdovsi Aliyev expressed gratitude to Türkiye and TIKA for their support and wished the students perseverance and success in their studies.

The TIKA has a strong track record of supporting education in various countries through its school supply programs. In recent years, TIKA has successfully distributed school materials and resources to thousands of students in diverse regions, including Türkiye’s neighboring countries and beyond.