The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has received 1,248 applications from students at 156 universities across Türkiye for its 2026 Development Ambassadors Program, which will bring university students together with their peers in countries where the agency carries out development projects.

Running between July 23 and Sept. 30, the program aims to strengthen interaction and experience-sharing between successful university students from Türkiye and local students across Africa, Asia, the Balkans and the Middle East.

Participants will contribute to projects implemented by TIKA and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), while also visiting public institutions and Türkiye's diplomatic missions abroad. The program includes academic activities as well as cultural and historical visits aimed at familiarizing participants with their host countries.

This year's planning covers 38 countries, with active projects scheduled in 35. The Gambia, Guinea and Tanzania have been designated as reserve countries.

Community development projects account for the largest share of activities, covering around 15 countries, including Bosnia-Herzegovina, South Africa, Montenegro, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Mozambique, Jordan, Albania, Chad, Algeria and Georgia.

Health projects will be carried out in Djibouti, Ethiopia, North Macedonia, Tanzania and Tunisia, while agricultural initiatives are planned in Azerbaijan, Cameroon, Colombia, Kenya, Serbia and Tanzania. Cultural heritage projects will take place in Albania, Kosovo, Romania, Jordan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The first group of participants traveled to Azerbaijan on July 23 and will stay there till the end of the month, with additional teams departing throughout August and September for countries including Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Senegal, Croatia, Mexico, Bangladesh and Niger. Most overseas assignments are scheduled to last about one week.

Through the initiative, participants work alongside local students and organizations on field projects addressing needs in areas such as health, agriculture, social responsibility and cultural heritage.

TIKA operates in more than 170 countries, implementing development projects across sectors including education, health, agriculture, vocational training and cultural heritage. In recent years, the agency has expanded its youth-focused initiatives, encouraging university students to take part in international volunteer programs and cross-cultural engagement.