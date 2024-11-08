The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has installed packaging and bottling machines at a facility producing fruit juice and jam in Croatia to support agricultural production.

The installation ceremony for the machines at the facility located in the city of Lepoglava, part of the "Fruit and Vegetable Juice and Jam Production Line Development Project," was attended by Türkiye's Zagreb Ambassador Nurdan Erpulat Altuntaş, TIKA Deputy President Mahmut Çevik, Lepoglava Mayor Marijan Skvaric and other guests.

In her speech, Ambassador Altuntaş stated that this project by TIKA is not only an example of contributing to the local economy but also plays an important role in empowering women in the workforce.

Çevik noted that TİKA has implemented many projects in the Balkans, especially in agriculture, and emphasized the importance of agriculture for economic development.

Explaining that the Lepoglava facility is part of an ongoing TIKA project from previous years, Çevik said, "We are pleased with the ownership of this project, the project will contribute to the branding process of products produced here and promote the region."

In this project, which saw the fruit and vegetable juice production line operational in 2022 and the jam production line operational in 2023, 132 tons of fruits and vegetables have been processed to produce over 69,000 liters/kilograms of fruit juice and jam to date.

The variety of fruits and vegetables used in production has been expanded to include new products such as ginger, lime, mandarin, orange, pomegranate, carrot and beet. Additionally, production of ajvar, a popular local sauce, has also begun.