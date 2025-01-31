The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has carried out improvements at the Ginddi Orphanage and Rehabilitation Center for Children in Senegal, increasing the facility's capacity.

Following the completion of the project carried out by TIKA at the center, which is under the Senegal Ministry of Family and Solidarity in the capital Dakar, an inauguration ceremony was held.

The ceremony was attended by Senegal’s Minister of Family and Solidarity Maimouna Dieye, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Dakar Nur Sağman, TIKA’s Dakar Coordinator Fuat Canan, officials and children residing at the orphanage.

Dieye, in her speech, stated that TIKA had implemented a very important project for Ginddi, expressing her gratitude on behalf of Senegal, especially to President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko.

Dieye expressed satisfaction with the collaboration between the Ministry of Family and Solidarity and TIKA and thanked Sağman for her support for projects aimed at women and children.

Sağman explained that TIKA had rebuilt the surrounding wall of the center, which had been destroyed by rainfall, renovated the dormitories and built a playground in the orphanage garden for the children.

Sağman also mentioned that the Turkish Diyanet Foundation would build an additional building for the laundry and bathrooms, and repaint the center's dining hall and classrooms.

After the speeches, Dieye and Sağman cut the inauguration ribbon and toured the center.

Dieye and Sağman inspected the renovated dormitories, and at the end of the program, they danced with the children staying at the center and took commemorative photos.

Previous work was also carried out, with the opening ceremony performed by first lady Emine Erdoğan on Jan. 28, 2020.

As part of the project, TIKA built a new 65-meter-long wall to replace the one destroyed by rainfall, renovated the interiors, exteriors, toilets and sinks of four dormitories, and repaired the kitchen and walls of the orphanage, which has been operating since 2003. Two ovens were also provided.

The orphanage, which accommodates around 90 children, now has a mini playground in its garden, along with improved courtyard lighting.

The center received 10 new wooden bunk beds, 50 mattresses, 100 bedding sets and 30 blankets, while 20 unused bunk beds were repaired. This increased the center's capacity to accommodate orphaned children.

In 2019, TIKA also strengthened the call center infrastructure for the orphanage, renovated three dormitories and made partial repairs to the kitchen and toilets.